GISD urges families to back off buzzing beverages

Gladewater ISD campuses are cracking down on caffeine.

Monster, Alani, Celsius and Red Bull are just a few of the boosting beverages in the crosshairs considering their impact on students’ health.

If an energy drink is brought on campus, it’s going in the garbage, according to GISD Health Services’ Marissa Blanco in a March 3 post on Gladewater Middle School’s social media.

Per the registered nurse, “The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has stated that energy drinks are not appropriate for children and adolescents, due to the high levels of caffeine these drinks contain,” Blanco noted. “Due to growing health concerns associated with energy drinks, these beverages will not be allowed on our campus.

“Energy drinks often contain high levels of caffeine and sugar, which can cause rapid heart rate, anxiety, sleep disturbances and difficulty concentrating. These effects can significantly impact a child’s health, behavior and academic performance during the school day.”

According to HealthyChildren.org, caffeine can stay in the body for more than eight hours, depending on metabolism.

It’s hardly new information: “When the caffeine wears off, children may have a headache and feel irritable or tired,” and an excess of caffeinated beverages can get in the way of other necessary nutrients, especially for youngsters. “Caffeine affects kids’ sleep. Not getting enough sleep or not sleeping well or long enough can affect thinking, mood, digestion and ability to avoid getting sick. Sleep loss leads to school struggles and robs kids of the energy they need for activities they enjoy.”

From data collected at on the American Academy of Pediatrics site, a sample Alani contains 200 mg of caffeine in a 12 oz. beverage. A sample Celsius has the same amount of caffeine for the same volume. Monster Green OG has 160 mg of caffeine in a 16 oz. drink along with 54 grams of sugar, similar to original Red Bull.

Notably, Gladewater ISD’s rule applies to students of all ages, including 17-and-older, GMS stated in response to a questioner online.

“All students must abide by district policies as long as they are a student enrolled in the district.”

Students are encouraged to bring water bottles daily, Blanco added.

“While we cannot control what your child drinks at home, students may not bring energy drinks to school. If any energy drink is brought to campus, it will be trashed.”