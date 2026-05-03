GISD voters approve $8.1 million bond, choose Arevalo for second term in Place 5

It was ‘Aye’ for Gladewater ISD’s $8.1 million bond according to 351 out of 479 total Prop A voters in the Spring 2026 election cycle. Meanwhile, incumbent Cori Arevalo received 59.01 percent of 466 votes in the GISD Place 5 trustee race.

This is according to unofficial results released by Gregg County Saturday evening following the 7 p.m. close of polling after 12 hours of election day voting. Returns will be canvassed by Gladewater ISD School Board members during a special called meeting May 12. (Gregg spearheads the tally, which includes ballots from Upshur County and Smith County as well.)

There were no City of Gladewater races on the Spring 2026 ballot. With no challengers after the end of the filing period Feb. 13, Mayor Brandy Flanagan will begin her second term later this month alongside Place 3 incumbent Stoney Stone and Place 2 newcomer André Clay, who succeeds outgoing council member Michael Webber.

GISD calculates no tax increase for voters in the bond issue. It’s intended to cover a range of capital investments including a broad, state-mandated upgrade to the district’s school bus fleet as well as HVAC upgrades, campus maintenance and beautification, updated safety measures, enhancing GISD radio and intercom systems, replacing chillers and boilers at Gladewater High School as well as building a Pole Barn for Ag students’ use. Other projects are attached as well.

As explained by GISD officials, the new bond issue fits within the margin already paid down on the principal in the district’s 2014 bond. Existing payments will continue through 2045 while the new issue will be paid off within 15 years.

In the Place 5 trustee race, Arevalo garnered 275 total votes to 191 for challenger Emily Anderson. Arevalo will begin the 2026-2029 term soon.

According to Saturday’s unofficial results for the Place 5 race, 296 voters cast decisions in early voting April 20-28 and 149 more turned out on Election Day. There were 34 absentee votes.

Overall, the 485 total votes reported is a turnout of 14.63 percent of 3,314 registered voters in GISD.