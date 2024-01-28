Gladewater approves $2.8M water project

The City of Gladewater is pushing forward with plans for $2.8 million in water system improvement projects after city council members approved some key paperwork steps last week.

With Jan. 18’s unanimous approval of their second resolution of 2024, the council signed off on the “publication of notice of intention to issue combination tax and surplus revenue certificates of obligation to the Texas Water Development Board to provide funds” including $850,000 in financing and $1,941,380 in principal forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF).

Simply put, “This is a great deal for the city, that amount of loan forgiveness and grant,” Mayor Scott Owens said. “Basically, this is a loan and a grant that’s been approved by the Texas Water Development Board. This authorizes us to publish our intent for certificates of obligation to cover the loan part of this.

“It has to stay out for publication for 45 days… Then we can get the funds to go ahead and do the work.”

With the financial assist, City Hall aims to replace deteriorating water mains, add looping through the water distribution system and fund upgrades at the water treatment plant.

In other business during the group’s first session of the new year, the council held a short public hearing before unanimously signing off on a zoning change request, residential-to-light commercial for Harold Simmons’ property at 831 N. Main.

The front portion of the site is already zoned for light commercial, Public Works Director Al Harrison noted, and the city’s Planning & Zone Board unanimously-approved the request: “He’s just doing it at the advice of his real estate” in advance the property goes up for sale, Harrison noted.

Council members also approved the sale of a city-owned piece for property (a residential spot too small for a residence) to the high bidder for $525. Gregg County Appraisal District lists a value of $470 for the property (Lots 1 through 3 in Block 5 of the Mallock Addition).

On their consent agenda, items typically approved as a group with no discussion, the council signed off on their Dec. 21 meeting minutes, the city’s investment report for the last quarter of 2023, an ordinance to order city officer elections for Saturday, May 4, and a joint election agreement with Gladewater ISD.

The elected officials closed the Jan. 18 gathering with a short executive session, meeting with their attorney behind closed doors about the community’s ballpark. They took no action after returning to open session.