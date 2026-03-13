Gladewater Band Car Show returns downtown March 21

The second annual Big Bear Band Car Show is set for Saturday, May 21, downtown on Pacific Street.

There will be more than 60 awards across all categories, organizers say, and it’s just $20 per vehicle to enter.

Registration runs 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. that morning on Pacific Street between Dean and Center. Awards are set for 1 p.m.

Competition categories include Motorcycle, Special Interest, Jeep/Lifted, Car Pre-1959, Car 1960-1969, Car 1970-1984, Car 1985-1999, Car 2000-Present, Truck 1960 and Older, Truck 1961-1980, Truck 1981-1999, Truck 2000-Present, Import, Rat Rod, Hot Rod/Street Rod and Free Kids Class.

Special categories include Mayor’s Choice, People’s Choice, Show’s Choice, Director’s Choice, Female Band Choice, Male Band Choice, Best Motor, Best Paint and Best Interior.

For more information, contact Megan Jackson at 903-767-2551.