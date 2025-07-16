Gladewater city council ponders rights-of-way, airport strategy

The City of Gladewater’s taking a page out of White Oak’s book – almost literally.

Council members here are set to vote July 17 on an ordinance setting regulations for local rights-of-way. It’s derived in large part from a similar ordinance City of White Oak elected officials adopted July 8 to curtail errant digs that have been running ragged the community’s Public Works personnel.

“We’ve been working on that for a while,” Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith said, dealing with too many mishaps by boring companies and other outfits’ in easements. “Then White Oak put theirs up. Everybody liked it, so we just did a little switching here and there and are going to put it in place.”

Notably, White Oak was thrust into a related water crisis last week, just two days after the new guidelines, fees and penalties were put in place.

“It’s because of all the hits we’ve had with the same issues,” Smith said. For example, “When Frontier was coming through two years ago, they were hitting us pretty dang regularly.”

Gladewater’s July council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday evening at City Hall and includes the presentation of a Life Saving Award to Gladewater Police Department Officers Kenan Laza, Elizabeth Chacon and Kristy Duncan.

Following the opening invocation and pledge, each session’s Mayor’s Comments also features community spotlights from council members before Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith monthly update on City Hall’s ongoing projects.

After Citizens Comments and the July 17 consent agenda (routine items typically approved with one vote and no discussion), the council is set for requisite public hearings and votes on Specific Use Permits for ‘Package Stores’ at 807 S. Tyler St. and 1004 E. Broadway – simply put, clearing the way for TABC licensing, either new or because the property has changed hands.

There’s an update coming from Building Inspector Al Harrison on local vacant buildings along with discussion and consideration of GPD Chief Kyle Ready’s presentation on a ‘First Responders Prayer Force.’

Council members will consider an amended 12 County Market blanket permit request for July 19 downtown as well as an ‘Airport Layout Plan.’

“Every 10 years the state wants you to go in and re-evaluate,” Smith said, and Dallas-based Lochner Engineering has developed a comprehensive strategy to steer local development at the municipal facility, “Just trying to give us direction on how our airport could grow and things of that nature.”

Thursday’s agenda also includes a grant opportunity for Bumblebee Park, updates to the city’s chipping program, a proposed policy for installation and maintenance of sewer clean-outs pus consideration of council members’ ex-officio appointments to the Airport Board, Board of Adjustments, GEDCO, Parks & Recreation and the Planning & Zoning Committee.