Gladewater City council to meet Thursday at 6

The Gladewater City Council will meet Thursday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the following agenda items:

• Investment report for quarter ending September 30, 2023

• Engagement Letter from Mays & Associates for financial audit for FY 2022-2023

• Agreement Between the City of Gladewater and Gladewater Independent School District for the School Resource Officer Program -2023-2024 school year

• Memorandum of Understanding Between the City of Gladewater and the City of White Oak for Mechanical Maintenance of Vehicles and Equipment

• Administrative/Professional Services Agreement between the City of Gladewater and Traylor & Associates for Project No. DR 4586-0069

• Ordinance 0-23-12 -Amend One-Way and Limited One-Way Streets in §7.07.040(A) & (B) of the Gladewater Code of Ordinances

• Ordinance 0-23-13 -Amend Solid Waste Placement Time of Receptacles in §5.03.080(B) of the Gladewater Code of Ordinances

• Discuss and consider of Airport Board recommendation regarding ground space and hangar rental fees for Gladewater Municipal Airport

• Discuss and consider lien forgiveness in the amount of$3,850.00 for Lot A Blk 6 (W 1/2 Lot 8) Phillips Heights; more commonly known as 501 Phillips Drive

• Discuss and consider installation of new water line at 1303 S. Tyler Rd.

• Enter into executive session to discuss the possible approval of the Gladewater Center For Community Education (GCCE) Building located at 2109 W. Gay Avenue being given to Gladewater ISD by the Gladewater Economic Development (GEDCO) board.

GEDCO wishes to give the building to GISD free of charge, since the school uses it for classes the majority if the time.