Gladewater city manager anticipates internal promotion for fire chief

Two current Gladewater Fire Department standouts are in line to become fire chief in the weeks ahead.

“Both of them are good candidates for the position,” Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith reported last week. “I’ve got some information that I’m awaiting from the fire commission. Once I get that, we’ll be moving forward.”

There’s been no final decision on who will succeed outgoing GFD Chief, Lake Warden and Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Simmons. Tapped for a post with Gregg County ESD No. 2 / Sabine Fire Department, he’s remained in the leadership role here during the transition period since council members accepted his resignation at their regular meeting in mid-January.

“Mike is still working to keep things going as they have been going,” Smith confirmed, glad for the time to determine the best candidate moving forward. “We’re doing our due diligence to fill the position.”

Smith updated council members on the status during their Feb. 19 meeting.

It should take only a few more weeks, if that much, to wrap up the process and appointment Simmons’ successor.

Per Smith, “I think it’ll be at next month’s council meeting.”