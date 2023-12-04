Gladewater continues positive run on sales tax revenue

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for November, 1.9 percent more than in November 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.

Gladewater remained on the positive side of the tally sheet – 23 months in a row – while many other Gregg County cities listed negative numbers. Gladewater posted a 1.60-percent increase over the same period in 2022, while White Oak posted a -4.35-percent in sales tax revenue.