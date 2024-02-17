Gladewater continues to exceed last year’s sales tax revenue numbers

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.3 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 1.6 percent more than in February 2023.

These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2023 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

Gladewater continued to exceed prior year numbers by 7.05%, making it 26 months in a row.