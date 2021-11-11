Gladewater Councilmember moving, must step down

Gladewater City Councilman Dr. Dennis Robertson will be stepping down from his Place 4 seat at the end of the year after deciding to move to Longview.

The city’s charter re quires council members to live inside the city limits, stating they “must continuously reside within the City during his or her term of office.”

He has served twice on the city council. Most recently, Robertson was elected in 2021. His term expires in 2013. The next city election will be held on May 07, 2022.

It has not been decided whether the vacant seat will be filled by appointment or the seat will remain vacant until the next election.