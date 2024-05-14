Gladewater couple killed in 271 crash Tuesday

An elderly Gladewater couple were killed in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 271 south of Gilmer Tuesday afternoon, said Upshur County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rhonda Welch.

The driver, Jimmy Oneal Barber, 79, and his wife, Norma Louise Barber, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene by Welch.

The couple’s southbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup ran off the right side of the roadway into a deep ravine and landed upside down, said Welch. The incident occurred near a private lake.

Jimmy Barber was wearing a safety belt, the judge added; his wife was not and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash, south of Bluebird Road and 2-3 miles from Gilmer city limits, was reported at 1:22 p.m., said Welch. The bodies were taken to McWhorter Funeral Home outside Gilmer.

State Trooper Frank (Charlie) Bless led the investigation of the crash, Welch said.

– By Phillip Williams