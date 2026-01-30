Gladewater earns $150,000 TPW grant for equipment, sidewalks at Garland P. Ferguson Park

Gladewater will receive $150,000 for playground equipment and sidewalks at Garland P. Ferguson Park thanks to a small community grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife.

According to a Thursday release, “The TPW Commission approved more than $21.2 million in local park grants, a new record, to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.”

Among East Texas communities, Daingerfield, Center, Port Arthur and Teague received funding alongside Gladewater.

“These competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, the sites must remain a parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. Fifty community parks statewide will gain nature trails, native landscaping, playgrounds, splash pads, sports fields, kayak launches, piers and other park amenities.”

From Texas Parks & Wildlife:

The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded grants to projects in various categories based on community population and scope.

Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for local units of government with populations of more than 500,000. Two communities received this grant.

Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants fund park projects in municipalities under 500,000. The commission approved awards for projects in 26 communities.

Small Community Recreation Grants serve towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 14 communities.

For more information about the local park grants program, visit the TPWD local park grants page.

The grant awards are listed alphabetically below by region:

Central Texas

The City of Castroville received a $469,367 non-urban outdoor grant for improvements at Lion’s Parks. The project includes an inclusive playground, triple-bay swing shade, a sensory wave seat and a walkway.

The City of Gatesville received a $150,000 small community grant for phase two improvements to Gatesville Sports Complex. The project will include the installation of sports lighting.

The City of Glen Rose received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for renovation of Glen Rose Soccer Park. The project includes walking trail reconstruction with solar lighting, playground rehabilitation with shade, soccer field rehabilitation, spectator shade, a pickleball court with solar lighting, installation and effluent and storm runoff irrigation supply lines for the existing irrigation system and signage.

The City of Kyle received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for phase one renovations at Steeplechase Park. The project elements include a 12-foot multi-modal trail with lighting, disc golf, sports courts, a pedestrian bridge, site amenities, interpretive and wayfinding signage and trail markers, native landscaping, and creek restoration.

The City of Leon Valley received a $725,852 non-urban outdoor grant for renovations at Leon Valley Forest Oaks Pool Renovation. The project includes pool renovations, landscaping and irrigation.

The City of Liberty Hill received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for improvements at Heart of the Park. The project includes land acquisition, trails and shared use pathways, site amenities, shade structures, educational and interpretive signage, native trees with drip irrigation, and open green space/practice field.

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for enhancements at Westside Park. The project will include a renovated restroom, an inclusive playground with surfacing and fencing, native landscaping, trails, site amenities, park signage and a covered basketball court.

McClennan County received a $551,535 non-urban outdoor grant for improvements at Tradinghouse Lake Park. The project includes standard and ADA accessible picnic sites, and trails at Park 1A; picnic sites, trailhead and trails, rest areas, RV pads and a dump station, a security fence with a solar powered gate, sand volleyball courts and an ADA/inclusive playground at Park 1B.

The City of New Braunfels received a $700,890 non-urban outdoor grant for neighborhood park on Coll Street. The project includes utilities, a pavilion, accessible playground and walkways, shade, a rain garden, drinking fountain, picnic tables, interpretive and park signage, native trees and landscaping, and irrigation.

The City of San Antonio received a $1.5 million urban outdoor grant for improvements to Pearsall Park. The project includes a bike track, lighting, shade structures and construction of a track perimeter.

The City of Wimberley received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for improvements at Blue Hole Regional Park. The project will include a playground, parking, amphitheater/gathering space, native landscaping, trails, shade, rainwater catchment, lighting, signage and site amenities.

East Texas

The City of Center received a $250,000 non-urban outdoor grant for phase two renovations of American Legion Park. The project includes walking trails, a nature viewing area, shade structures and pavilions, lighting, demolition of existing ball field, native landscaping and signage.

The City of Daingerfield received an $88,659 small community grant for improvements to Irvin Park. The project includes the addition of ADA-accessible playgrounds with two play sets and surfacing, replacing deteriorated fencing and backstop and chain-link fencing for five ballfields.

The City of Gladewater received a $150,000 small community grant for improvements at Garland P. Ferguson Park. The project includes playground equipment and sidewalks.

The City of Port Arthur received a $552,147 non-urban outdoor grant for revitalization of Washington and Pioneer Parks. The project will include an inclusive playground with safety surfacing and shade, native landscaping, paver pathways, and a multi-sport court at Pioneer Park. At Washington Park, the project will include a playground and renovation of the tennis and baseball courts.

The City of Teague received a $150,000 small community grant for improvements at 8th Avenue Park. The project includes a trail, new swing set with surfacing for swing set, pickleball court, two ADA-compliant parking spaces and solar trail lights.

North Texas

The City of Allen received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for improvements at Ford Park. The project includes a playground, pavilion, pedestrian bridge, boardwalk, sidewalks, trails, site furniture entryway and interpretive signage, and native landscaping.

The City of Alvarado received a $522,996 non-urban outdoor grant for development at Pecan Orchard Park. The project includes ADA-accessible loop trail with a pedestrian bridge, pavilion, bench seating, foot bridges, an informational kiosk, a restroom and utilities.

The City of Alvarado received a $100,003 small community grant for improvements at George Washington Carver Park. The project includes an accessible playground, turf, sustainable lighting, parking lot and hard surfaces under the existing pavilion.

The City of Breckenridge received a $430,706 non-urban outdoor grant for renovation of a city park. The project includes a splash pad, an ADA-accessible route to the restroom, solar lighting and signage.

The City of Burleson received a $608,966 non-urban outdoor grant for a community park. The project includes a nature-themed playground for all ages and abilities, shade structures, sidewalks, a sensory path and garden, and an accessible overlook.

The City of Childress received a $150,000 small community grant for improvements at Fair Park. The project includes a recirculating splashpad, concrete pathways and shaded seating.

The City of The Colony received a $750,00 non-urban outdoor grant for development at the B.B. Owens Softball Complex. The project includes sport fields, a playground, trails, shade, native landscaping, signage, and site amenities.

The City of Fort Worth received a $1.5 million grant for phase two improvements to Oak Grove Park. The project will include a loop trail, nature area, practice fields, pavilion, sports courts, playground and parking area.

The City of Henrietta received a $150,000 small community grant for improvements at Henrietta City Park. The project includes playground equipment with inclusive elements and surfacing, outdoor music ensemble, a concrete ADA-compliant ramp and demolition of the current playground.

The City of Kemp received a $150,000 small community grant for improvements at Kemp City Park. The project includes a new playground, half a basketball court, putting green, walking trail, renovated ADA-compliant parking spaces, and sidewalk extensions.

The City of Plainview received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for improvements at Running Water Draw Park. The project includes playground replacement, enhanced ADA compliance, native landscaping, irrigations, new sidewalks, shaded seating, lighting and site amenities.

The City of Spearman received a $150,000 small community grant for improvements to Martin Park. The project will include a new inclusive splashpad.

The City of Turkey received a $150,000 small community grant for improvements at Turkey City Park. The project includes pedestrian trails, a basketball court, a restroom, playground equipment, site amenities and signage.

The City of Wellington received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for renovations at Ellison Park. The project will include a playground with inclusive elements, resurfaced tennis courts, pickleball courts, sand volleyball, sports pits for horseshoe and cornhole, t-ball fields, two gazebos, a xeriscape garden, concrete walking trails, and a smart irrigation system.

The City of Yoakum received a $149,985 small community grant for improvements to Centennial Park. The project includes an accessible playground, picnic areas, benches, gazebo renovation, installation of native trees and landscaping.

South Texas

The City of Beeville received a $149,994 small community grant for improvements at Kohler Park. The project includes installation of an accessible playground and outdoor equipment, replacement of picnic tables and trash receptacles and a bike loop.

Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for phase 2 improvements at Bejarano-McFarland Park. The projects elements include a permeable trail network, pavilion, native vegetation, inclusive naturescape playground, interpretative signage, dark-sky lighting, a boardwalk over the Laguna Madre and a kayak launch with wade fishing access.

The City of Edinburg received a $347,927 non-urban outdoor grant for improvements at Memorial Park. The project includes two back-to-back versatile tennis courts with pickleball functionality, an inclusive Bankshot style basketball play court with shade structures, add an ADA-compliant sidewalks, benches, native landscaping and solar lighting.

The City of Harlingen received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for renovations at Arroyo Park. The project includes renovation of the playground, two new shaded picnic areas, shade structures for existing bleachers, lighting, turf installation for one softball field, sidewalk improvements, resurfacing of the basketball court, demolition and reconstruction of the restrooms to modernize and provide ADA accessibility, a loop trail with solar lights, hydration station and a shaded bike repair station.

The City of Laredo received a $750,000 non-urban grant for improvements to Lomas Del Sur Regional Park. The project includes hike and bike trails, soccer fields, two ADA-accessible playgrounds, parking, signage, benches, picnic area, a restroom facility, wetland preservation and enhancement with buffer zones and environmental education signage.

Live Oak County received a $150,000 small community grant for improvements to Live Oak County Longhorn Park. The project includes a wheelchair-accessible playground, paved ADA-compliant walking trails, accessible restroom facility, enhanced native landscaping, a concrete fishing pad on the riverbank, bat houses and a bird blind.

The City of Pearsall received a $582,769 non-urban outdoor grant for revitalization of the Victor Trevino Sports Complex. The project includes a splash pad, sidewalks, an inclusive playground, a pavilion with concessions and restrooms, covered picnic facilities, nesting bird boxes, community gardens and a shade area for the garden, renovation of the main concession restrooms, tables for the existing pavilion, interpretive signage and a shade structure for the bleachers.

The City of Rio Grande City received a $367,700 non-urban grant for improvements at Fort Ringgold Park. The project includes an ADA-accessible walking trail, inclusive playground, pickleball and volleyball courts, shade structures, native tree planting, fitness equipment, irrigation and site amenities.

The City of San Benito received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for a San Benito Wetlands park. The project elements include a restroom and interpretive kiosk, rainwater catchment system, pollinator gardens, a pavilion, trails with culverts for gravity-driven water flow, native habitat enhancement, benches with wheelchair spaces, interpretive e signate, bird blinds, environmentally sensitive lights, permeable parking, a bike rack and bike repair station.

The City of South Padre Island — Public Works received a $150,000 small community grant for revitalization of Water Tower Park. The project includes the installation of new turf, replacing the playground, refurbishing equipment, resurfacing the basketball court and adding amenities such as a bicycle rack, additional benches and picnic tables.

The City of Victoria received a $357,500 non-urban outdoor grant for improvements at Meadowlane Park. The project includes renovation of the playground with shade and surfacing, renovating the basketball court, and upgrading site amenities, lighting, fencing and walkways.