Gladewater gets ready to celebrate veterans

In May, Americans remember those members of the U.S. military who gave their lives for their country. Each November, the nation pauses to thank living veterans whose years of service then-and-now continue to have an impact on the United States.

“I think it’s 100 percent necessary,” says Danny Sorrells, president of the Gladewater Former Students Association, currently in the thick of planning for the group’s annual Veterans Day honors for those local men and woman who served and for those who still do. “They paid the full price. If we can just give back a little bit through the Gladewater Former Students Association, we’re going to do our part.”

This year’s veterans luncheon begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the GFSA building at 2509 Hendricks Street.

“The last two years have been great,” Sorrells said. “It’s awesome. Every year it gets better.”

Days earlier, on Friday, Weldon Elementary School students will also be hosting their annual veterans salute, beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 in Weldon Auditorium. With the Gladewater High School Choir joining in, the tribute to the nation’s heroes will feature musical performances as well as patriotic readings by students.

On Veterans Day itself, as in years before GFSA’s 2024 observance and luncheon includes a catered lunch, patriotic music and a keynote speaker. There will also be two door prize drawings for those in attendance, including a Pit Boss Pellet Grill for a veteran (valued at $300) and a $50 gift card a non-veteran.

Veterans and their spouses receive their meal for free, and tickets are $10 each for other guests. Organizers request reservations be made in advance to Bryan Kelly 9903-780-1375) or Peggy Whiteman (307-216-0517) by Friday, Nov. 8. The association can also be reached via email to GHSalums@suddenlinkmail.com or via voicemail at 903-845-2631.

Sorrells anticipates more than 75 attendees between veterans and their spouses.

“We’re going to have enough food to feed 100,” he said, catered by Kelly.

This year’s keynote speaker is Lt. David Applewhite, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard Reserve, 8th Coast Guard District (Houston/Galveston Sector, Division 5).

“We’re going to have the choir from the high school come and sing a few songs,” Sorrells added. “We’re going to have a great presentation.”