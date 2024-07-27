Gladewater ISD 4-Day School Week Q & A

From Gladewater ISD

Will there be childcare opportunities on Monday’s?

Yes. GISD will work to connect families to programs and individuals in the community that provide child care. That initial list of agencies will be published by May 24 and updated during the summer. Additionally, we will partner with the Red Cross to provide babysitting training to our interested older students. This will give those students the opportunity to both meet a need in their community and earn some money.

How many days will students attend?

154

How many days will teachers and paraprofessionals work?

164

What are the first and last days for students?

First Day: Tuesday, August 6

Last Day: Thursday, May 29

What are the first and last days for teachers and paraprofessionals?

First Day: Monday, July 29

Last Day: Friday, May 30

What will be the start and end time for students?

Student Start: 7:40

Student End: 4:00

What will be the start and end time for teachers and paraprofessionals?

Teacher/Para Start: 7:10

Teacher/Para End: 4:30

Will instructional time be lost?

Moving to 500 minutes per day for 154 days (77000) from 455 minutes per day for 170 (77350) days equates to less than a one-day difference (350 minutes) in instruction.

What about students assigned to the Upshur County SSA DAEP/ABU?

Students assigned to the Upshur County SSA DAEP or ABU will attend classes based on the Gilmer ISD calendar as they have for the past several years.

How will this affect Monday extracurricular events (middle school games, etc).

Monday games will be played as normal.

How will this affect the weekend backpack food program?

Mr. Hanson of the Backpack Program of Gladewater is exploring the possibility of adding extra food to the backpacks to cover the extra day away from school.

Will this lower teachers’ pay?

No. Teachers’ pay will not be lowered.

Will this lower the pay of support staff (bus drivers, maintenance, custodians, cafeteria workers, secretaries and aides)?

No. Support staff will work the same average hours per week as they do now. Some will do that over four days. Some will do that over five days.

What are the hours of the Central Office?

Central Office hours will remain:

8:00-4:00, Monday – Friday, August ñ May

8:00-4:00, Monday – Thursday, June & July

When will the Tax Office be open?

Tax Office hours will remain:

8:00-4:00, Monday – Friday, August – May

8:00-4:00, Monday – Thursday, June & July

What does this do to the budget?

The move to 4-Day is budget neutral.

How will we know if the move to 4-Day is successful?

Student academic success

Student enrollment numbers

Student attendance rates

Employee attendance rates

Employee retention rate

Numbers of certified and highly qualified applicants applying for positions

Parent, Student and Employee Climate Surveys

How will we communicate success during the school year?

Website updates

Social media updates

Board meeting updates

Town Hall Meeting(s)