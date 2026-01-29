Gladewater ISD cancels classes Jan. 29 with roads still thawing

From GISD: School Cancellation – Thursday, January 29

While 80–90% of our roads are clear and safe, we always strive for 100% when it comes to the safety of our students and staff. At this time, several staff and students are not able to safely travel.

As shown in the attached photos, some roads have not thawed enough to expose asphalt as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, creating unsafe travel conditions.

We truly want to be back with our Bears, but ensuring the safety of students and staff must come first. For this reason, school will be canceled on Thursday, January 29.

We understand this is an inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we make decisions with safety as our top priority.

UPDATE, 7:28 pm: