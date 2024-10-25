Gladewater ISD’s new executive takes reins Dec. 2

Rae Ann Patty’s experience quickly distinguished her among the applicants for Gladewater ISD superintendent.

Then, says GISD Board President Chris Thompson, the Waskom ISD chief’s follow-up with local trustees featured a proactive vision for Gladewater schools.

“On her second round of interviews,” he said, “she came in telling us what she can do for us, what she’s done in the past. She really rose to the top in the final interview.”

Gladewater ISD’s school board members followed that interaction with a motion, a vote and a unanimous decision to name Patty their ‘lone finalist’ for the central chair at the local district.

Per standard procedure, “We have to wait 21 days” before final, official approval, Thompson said Oct. 17. That meeting’s set for Nov. 7: “The only thing on the agenda will be to approve her contract. That way the community can come and meet her that night.”

Following Dr. Sedric Clark’s resignation in July and the subsequent appointment of Mike Morrison as interim superintendent, Gladewater ISD posted its top job Aug. 20 and accepted applications through Sept. 24. From an initial pool of 38 candidates, the trustees initially narrowed the search to half-a-dozen applicants for follow-up interviews then cut to a short list of six.

After multiple rounds of interviews and deliberation, Patty’s start date is set for Dec. 2.

According to an Oct. 17 press release from GISD, Patty earned her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University – Texarkana in addition to principal and superintendent certifications. She’s served in various roles across almost three decades in education, including assistant principal, principal, curriculum coordinator, assistant superintendent and superintendent for the past five years in Waskom.

“Based on Mrs. Patty’s exceptional track record, it was evident to the Board that she is the ideal person to lead GISD into the future,” Thompson noted in the release. “Her reputation as a problem-solver, collaborator, and leader, combined with her strong ties to East Texas, assures us that she will be warmly embraced by our students, staff, parents, and the entire community.”

GISD closed the announcement with thanks to Morrison his service as interim superintendent the past several months.

Patty says she is passionate about curriculum and instruction, a believer in the power of collaboration among staff, parents, and the community.

According to the release, “She is committed to achieving excellence together — every day, with every student, and in every classroom. In her new role, she looks forward to engaging with the Gladewater community and building strong relationships with staff, parents, and students. She is eager to work collaboratively on initiatives and goals that will benefit the district.”

The district noted Patty’s active involvement in several initiatives that enhance education in the East Texas area including serving on the Superintendent Advisory Committee and as a superintendent representative to the Texas Curriculum Management Program Cooperative (TCMPC) in the Region 7 area. Patty is also a member of the Safety Advisory Council dedicated to developing effective safety protocols for schools.

“Under her leadership, her current district, Waskom ISD, was recently featured in the Strong Foundations Showcase, highlighting best practices in education. Moreover, she was proud to be the superintendent when Waskom ISD band members achieved a historic milestone by winning their first Sweepstakes title in school history. Mrs. Patty has also been prominently featured in a Professional Learning Community (PLC) training video aimed at promoting collaboration among educators throughout the Region 7 area.”

Patty enjoys golfing with her husband, Toby, and spending quality time with her family and with her community through school events.