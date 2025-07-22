Gladewater library preps party for Potter July 31

Lee-Bardwell Public Library’s ready to celebrate ‘The Boy Who Lived’ once again with Harry Potter Day set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 31.

Granted, the young wizard’s not a boy anymore – the end of the month marks the lightning-scarred lad’s 45th birthday.

The annual event is one of the library’s biggest draws to 312 W. Pacific Ave. each summer. Library Director Brandy Winn and Clerk Dotti McCoy invite local Muggles to dress in their Hogwarts’ robes and join in the celebration featuring food from J.K. Rowling’s blockbuster books as well as candies, drinks, games and a couple of movies from the series.

Learn more about the event via @LeePublicLibrary on Facebook or visit tinyurl.com/HarryPotter2025