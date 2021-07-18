Gladewater man killed in pedestrian/vehicle accident

A 45-year-old Gladewater man died after he was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 31 near Kilgore in Gregg County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the fatal auto-pedestrian incident at 4:34 a.m. Saturday. The incident occurred about six miles west of Kilgore on SH 31.

The preliminary crash report shows that Christopher J. Toon, 27, of Kilgore, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla east on SH 31 when he struck a pedestrian who had been walking across the highway.

The pedestrian was identified as Marino Gunter, of Gladewater, the press release stated. He was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Kilgore, where he later died as a result of his injuries.