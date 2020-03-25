Gladewater mayor issues disaster declaration

Gladewater Mayor J.D. Shipp issued a citywide disaster declaration today, March 25, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The disaster declarations allows the city to be eligible for federal funding and reimbursement for funds that can be used to tackle this public health emergency.

The declaration reiterates countywide and statewide guidelines that prohibit mass gatherings of 10 or more people and mandate bars and restaurants close their dining rooms. Restaurants are only able to offer takeout and delivery.