Gladewater PD honors officer’s rise, animal control’s compassion

Gladewater Police Department recognized its Officer and Citizen of the Year May 21, spotlighting Ofc. Nicole Cowan alongside Animal Control Officer Shelly Godwin.

Both women were featured early in Gladewater City Council’s monthly meeting Thursday evening by GPD Chief Kyle Ready as Lt. Mike Baggett introduced the two honorees.

According to Baggett, “Officer Cowan first joined the Gladewater Police Department in 2023, serving the community as a telecommunicator / dispatcher. In this vital role, she acted as the first line of contact for citizens in need, managing emergency communications with professionalism and composure.”

Driven to serve the community in a new capacity, Baggett noted, Cowan attended Tyler Junior College Police Academy during her tenure with GPD. Upon graduation, she completed the local agency’s Field Training Officer Program, took the oath of office as a licensed police officer and hit the streets.

“Officer Cowan has consistently demonstrated an exemplary work ethic,” Baggett added. “She has proven herself to be a proactive officer who is always up for a challenge, eager to learn, and continuously willing to do whatever it takes to improve.”

GPD’s Civilian of the Year Award honors a non-commissioned staff member for his or her dedication, compassion and work ethic. Godwin exemplifies going above and beyond to serve the community, Baggett said.

Coming on board with the city in September 2025, “Officer Godwin brings a wealth of expertise and a lifetime of dedication to her role. She started her career in animal welfare in 1994 in Marshall, Texas. Her extensive background includes serving as a director in the field for 14 years,” Baggett noted. “Since joining the Gladewater Police Department, Godwin has made an unforgettable impact on both the department and the community. Her unmatched love for animals is evident in her daily operations.

“Godwin consistently goes the extra mile to rehabilitate, protect, and advocate for every single animal she encounters. She frequently works outside standard hours to coordinate with rescue networks and secure loving foster homes, ensuring vulnerable animals receive a second chance at a safe life.”