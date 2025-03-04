Gladewater PD sets spots for ‘Safe Exchange’

A new Safe Exchange Zone has been officially marked outside Gladewater Police Department.

According to GPD Chief Kyle Ready, two spaces were delineated and signs posted Friday, Feb. 14, under the watchful eye of the law enforcement HQ’s cameras:

“This area is reserved for child custody and Internet transactions.”

Whether for passing on goods sold on platforms like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace or for ensuring children are safely handed off from one guardian to the other, the spots outside the city’s emergency services facility are under 24-hour surveillance with first responders in shouting distance at 511 S. Tyler St.

“That way, it will give people some peace of mind and safety,” Ready said. “A lot of parents do child custody exchanges at the PD.”

Likewise, he’s hoping locals will forego transferring cash and goods from online transactions in private parking lots and opt instead for the safety of the police property.

If something goes sideways, offers are mere yards away, Ready confirmed: “Absolutely.”

For more information, contact GPD via it non-emergency line, 903-845-2166.