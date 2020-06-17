Gladewater records another positive COVID-19 case

We are reporting to you a new confirmed positive case within the Upshur County region of the Gladewater community,” Gladewater Mayor J.D. Shipp said Tuesday evening. “This new case is within the same residence as the case reported yesterday (Monday).”

This results in the following within the city limits of Gladewater:

Confirmed Positives 6

Recovered Cases 4

Active Cases 2

Shipp said updates will continue as information is received from the Emergency Management Coordinators of both Gregg and Upshur Counties.

“Continue to practice social distancing and following current CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others from the spread of this virus,” Shipp said.