Gladewater Town Hall set Thursday evening

City of Gladewater officials say they’re eager to hear from community members Thursday during the first Town Hall meeting hosted by Mayor Brandy Flanagan.

The public dialogue is for set 6 p.m. July 25 at the Gladewater Former Students Association Building at 2509 Hendricks St.

Most, if not all, seven Gladewater City Council members will be on hand, Flanagan told the audience July 18 during the ‘Mayor’s Comments’ portion of the July council meeting at City Hall.

“We’re going to be letting you know what we have coming down the road. All the department heads for the city will have booths so that they can answer any questions that you have concerning any areas,” she noted. “Police, public works, fire department, code enforcement, city hall, library… Every one of them will be there.

“We want to make sure that we keep this line of communication open betyween our city team and citizens of Gladewater.”

For more information and updates, visit tinyurl.com/GladewaterTownHall240725

“Let’s keep that positive culture moving forward. We want to address problems. We also want to be very diligent that the only way to solve those problems is together.”