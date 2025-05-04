Gladewater voters choose Blackmon, S. Anderson for council

Gladewater City Council challenger William Blackmon will take Place 4 on the dais later this month as incumbent Sonny Anderson holds onto Place 5, according to unofficial Election Day results released Saturday evening.

Milton Anderson will also join the council in mid-May, succeeding outgoing council member Rocky Hawkins in the Place 6 seat. Kevin Clark was unopposed in his re-election bid to Place 7 and will begin his second term at the same time.

From the unofficial tabulation released by Gladewater City Clerk Judy Von Houten May 3, Blackmon netted 145 to 124 for incumbent Place 4 councilman Teddy Sorrells. The pair tied in early voting with 59 votes each. Sorrells netted two more mail-in ballots, but Blackmon took the lead on Election Day with 86 votes cast compared to 63 for Sorrells.

Sonny Anderson, Gladewater’s Mayor Pro Tem, earned 143 votes to 118 for challenger Mark McGinnis. They both drew one mail-in ballot. In early voting, Anderson collected 68 decisions to 44 for McGinnis then 74 and 73 on May 3, respectively.

Milton Anderson saw 222 support votes for Place 6. Clark collected 229.

Notably, the unofficial tally does not include late mail, military, cured ballots or provisional ballots.