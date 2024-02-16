Gladewater voters have no local place to vote – again

Early voting in the March 5 Primary begins Feb. 20 and runs through March 1.
Voting can be done at the Gregg County Courthouse and at various locations throughout the county – except not in Gladewater.
For the second consecutive time, Gladewater voters will have to drive out of town to vote early. Typically, Election Day polling is based out of First United Methodist Church on Quitman Avenue.
The Gladewater Mirror has asked why Gregg County officials once again did not set polling here after previously reporting on the relatively low costs involved. The Mirror will share the answer when it is received.
From City Hall, “I would always prefer for us to have early voting and election day in the City of Gladewater,” City Clerk Judy Van Houten said, “for Gregg County and Upshur County.”
Meanwhile, unless something is done to add Gladewater to the early voting locations, voters will need to travel to one of these locations to weigh in on the primaries.
Branch Locations
- Longview Community Center, 500 E Whaley St, Longview 75501
- Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview 75605
- Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Rd, Longview 75604
- Greggton Community Center, 3211 W Marshall Ave, Longview 75604
- White Oak Community Center, *NEW 1103 S. White Oak Rd (Behind Vera Bank), White Oak75693
- Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St, Kilgore 75662
- Elderville Community Center, 10450 Hwy 349, Longview 75603
- Broughton Recreation Center, 801 5 MLK Jr Blvd, Longview 75602