Gladewater voters have no local place to vote – again

Early voting in the March 5 Primary begins Feb. 20 and runs through March 1.

Voting can be done at the Gregg County Courthouse and at various locations throughout the county – except not in Gladewater.

For the second consecutive time, Gladewater voters will have to drive out of town to vote early. Typically, Election Day polling is based out of First United Methodist Church on Quitman Avenue.

The Gladewater Mirror has asked why Gregg County officials once again did not set polling here after previously reporting on the relatively low costs involved. The Mirror will share the answer when it is received.

From City Hall, “I would always prefer for us to have early voting and election day in the City of Gladewater,” City Clerk Judy Van Houten said, “for Gregg County and Upshur County.”

Meanwhile, unless something is done to add Gladewater to the early voting locations, voters will need to travel to one of these locations to weigh in on the primaries.

Branch Locations