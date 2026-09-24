Gladewater welcomes home Mrs. Classic Universe

It’s easy to guess the wish Menchita Dy Rice made over her birthday candles earlier this month.

It came true, threefold – the freshly-turned 50-year-old returned home to Gladewater with a trio of tiaras in tow and matching satin sashes, especially the big one: Mrs. Classic Universe.

Needless to say, they put off plenty of sparkle. So does ‘Menchie.’

“I always have the mindset that whatever light God gave you,” she says, “you just cherish it, and then make the most out of it.”

Her pageant days began back in the Philippines more than 25 years ago, winning over the judges as well as, eventually, her conservative Papa, Antonieto. Decades passed, though, between those first wins and the crowning spotlight at Royal Albert’s Palace Sept. 11 in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. Years back, Rice’s career took precedence – she used her pageant winnings as well as her pay as a flight attendant to help fund her studies to become a Physical Therapist.

At least one pageant saw her juggling PT exam questions and the judges’ QA. She passed, of course, and earned an invitation to take a job in Maryland in 2007. Life eventually took her to Pennsylvania then, in 2011, California. It was there she met her husband, Jerry, owner of East Texas Speed in a freshly-renovated art deco storefront at 222 S. Main St.

Granted, Menchie Rice wasn’t initially thrilled at the idea of moving from the West Coast to the Piney Woods of East Texas back in 2023, but it took no time at all to warm up to her new home, now her chosen hometown.

“I love Gladewater,” Rice said. “I mean, honestly, in my own humble opinion, we have so much to offer. It’s a quaint little town. It has a lot of rich history.

Hopefully, she added, it’ll get a little more name recognition out of Mrs. Classic Universe.

“I wish, actually, the judges would’ve asked me about Gladewater, because I brought museum packets about our town. They never did, and I really want to promote Gladewater.

Rice stumbled across the Mrs. Classic Universe competition following modeling gigs the past couple of years, and she was ecstatic her application was accepted to help represent Texas in the contest.

She chose Gladewater’s Manna House and the Alzheimer’s Association for advocacy, and Rice is excited to sing their and Gladewater’s praises during the coming year of her reign as Mrs. Classic Universe.

It drew contestants from across the country from all walks of life, women who’ve earned their “missus” in addition to careers in physics, medicine and much more.

Like riding a bicycle, it all came back – with work. Rice is a prudent spender, and she accessorized her gowns by hand after trips to Hobby Lobby, practiced her walk until her feet failed her and ensured she had her own hair and makeup guru well in-hand.

“I’ll be honest with you, when you’re on the stage, your feet are hurting, you’re trying to pose and smile. Your brain is blind,” she said with ready-laugh last week.

Blessedly, Rice added, nothing tripped her up during the competition – in the case of one outfit, literally. She and her fellow contestants found a friendly environment backstage, and Antonieto called with birthday wishes and ‘Good luck.’

Jerry, of course, was by her side and had her back – he rallied the troops to secure the ‘Mrs. Popular’ award alongside his wife’s ‘Mrs. Texas’ title and the paramount crown Sept. 11.

He even carted her ‘Mrs. Classic Universe’ bag of tiaras through the airport with nary a complaint.

Exhausted from the competition, Rice has passed on the immediate follow-up invitations to fashion shows, but Menchie is excited about more opportunities to participate through the next crowning, and Gladewater’s on her mind.

Elvis was her first crush and her first exposure to American films and pop culture, and Rice is delighted to live in one of the spots on The King’s journey. She cherishes Gladewater’s history, its antique heart, its safe streets and its slower pace.

“Gladewater, even if it’s a small town, it has a lot of history that we can be proud of it. I want to revive the old town beauty.”