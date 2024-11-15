Gladewater, White Oak monthly sales tax revenue continues to beat 2023 numbers

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for November, 1.1 percent more than in November 2023.

Gladewater continued to be on a streak, posting a 6.16-percent increase over the previous year’s reporting period. White Oak showed a double-digit increase with 13.60-percent ahead of 2023’s posting.

These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.