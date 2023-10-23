Gladewater, White Oak sales tax revenue growing

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar recently announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for October, 4.5 percent more than in October 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

Gladewater, which is riding a 22-month positive posting of local sales tax revenue, and White Oak both recorded numbers that exceeded the previous year. Gladewater’s monthly numbers were up 3.49-percent and White Oak was up 12.31-percent. For the year, Gladewater was up 19.52-percent and White Oak was up 11.27-percent.