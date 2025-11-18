Gladewater, White Oak stay in the black on sales tax

Sales tax revenues were up-and-down across the area this month despite the addition of quarterly returns in the November mix.

Statewide, revenues showed a year-to-year increase of more than 6 percent.

In Gladewater, the municipality reaped a $175,733 payment from the state comptroller’s office. It’s a 4.63 percent increase on November 2024’s check. White Oak’s allocation was virtually the same – the check compiled by Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock’s team showed an $18.84 dip from the same time last year, a decrease of about 0.01 percent that still adds $152,896.72 to the local coffers.

November’s allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly plus revenues from sales made July, August and September by quarterly filers.

Hancock announced last week his office would be sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.3 billion in local sales tax allocations for November. It’s a 6.4 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Across Gregg County, sales taxes increased 4.75 percent comparing November 2025 to 2024, while Upshur County reaped 16.04 percent more than the same period 12 months back.

Gilmer’s check came in at 8.04 percent ahead ($258,873) while Union Grove’s significantly smaller allocation ($737) showed an 8.26 percent year-to-year decrease.

For the calendar year, Gladewater’s total allocations are ahead a bit less than 1 percent while White Oak’s up more than 9 percent.