Gladewater Xmas parade is Dec. 9

Gladewater kicked off its end-of-year revelries with the Holiday Open House on Nov. 11, but it’s the annual downtown Christmas Parade that really ushers in the season’s festivities.

This year, the event’s sponsors have a new carol for the community, leading locals in a round of “Joy to the Rails” in honor of the city’s 150th celebration.

Parade entries who best reflect that theme Dec. 9 will be in the running for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place prizes. Entry in the parade is free.

Importantly, there will be a spot on the square at Pacific and Main to mail letters to Santa.

This year’s parade is sponsored by Citizens Bank, Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, the City of Gladewater and Gladewater Economic Development Corporation.

For more information, contact Lois Reed at the chamber at 903-845-5501.