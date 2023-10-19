Gladewater’s city-wide cleanup big success

Gladewater residents topped off 13 roll-away trash containers in just four hours Saturday morning.

“Getting the tonnage is a near-impossible guess,” according to City Hall’s Al Harrison.

From mattresses to planters, furniture, clothing, appliances and plenty more in-between, locals turned up with truckloads of trash to pass on to city workers on East Commerce Street.

What was the oddest thing that ended up in the heap this time around?

“To me, there’s nothing odd anymore,” Harrison said. He’s seen it all pass through on the way to the dump. “We’ve seen pretty much anything and everything thrown away. The next one will be the second Saturday in April. “That’s when we’ll have the tire recycling trailer.”

Five citizen-volunteers helped out during the four-hour garbage drive along with 13 Gladewater Public Works employees.