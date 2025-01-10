Gladewater’s Year in Review and a Look Ahead to 2025

By Mayor Brandy J. Flanagan

As we conclude 2024 and prepare for 2025, I want to highlight how far Gladewater has come and share the strategies guiding us forward. While previous leaders have also pursued improved infrastructure, thriving businesses, public safety, and a higher quality of life, our team is placing special emphasis on unified teamwork, ensuring the right people fill the right roles, and creating structured systems that turn goals into realities.

A Unified Team Mentality

A major focus has been uniting our community under the banners of “Moving Forward Together” and “Team Gladewater.” This includes Citizens, Elected Officials, City Staff, the Gladewater Economic Development Corporation (GEDCO), Gladewater ISD, the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, Churches, Local Business Owners, Service Groups/Non-Profits, and Regional Partners. By aligning objectives and sharing resources, we have reduced previous siloed efforts that limited progress. Together, we celebrate success and collaborate on initiatives that benefit everyone.

Looking ahead, I will continue working with our City Council to make thoughtful board appointments, so each key area of local governance has forward-thinking leaders. We also plan to strengthen our presence on county and regional boards, ensuring Gladewater’s interests are represented. When we place the right people in the right positions and provide them with the necessary support, we spark innovation and teamwork.

Collaboration Over Competition

In partnership with GEDCO and the Chamber of Commerce, we have cultivated a culture of cooperation among local businesses. Rather than competing, business owners share ideas, co-host networking events, and jointly promote Gladewater as a vibrant destination. This spirit not only grows our economy but also enriches our sense of community.

One recent initiative is the ongoing effort to update ordinances and remove those no longer serving the public’s best interests. A prime example is our overhauled commercial vacancy ordinance, now applied citywide to encourage long-term economic growth. At the Mayor’s Town Hall Meeting on January 30th at 6 p.m. at the Gladewater Former Students Building, we will host a Business Resources Fair, offering local entrepreneurs a chance to learn about valuable tools and opportunities.

Implementing the Right Systems

Mere ambition does not ensure progress; we need reliable systems to fulfill our goals. For instance, our commitment to better roads involves strategic budgeting, grant funding, and public/private partnerships. A notable success is the Hendricks Street renovation, the first of its kind in more than two decades. Meanwhile, our involvement in the Loop 481/Highway 271 portion of Toll 49 will vastly improve connectivity, making Gladewater even more attractive to new businesses.

At the upcoming council meeting, we will adopt a long-term strategic plan for our airport, approved by TexDOT. In the past, such plans could stall or be forgotten, but the City Council will formally adopt this one, requiring any future changes to go through a special meeting and vote. This ensures consistent follow-through on improvements.

Moving forward, we aim to create similar detailed plans for our broader infrastructure. Over the next few years, we hope to develop and adopt clear frameworks for every major facet of city operations. These systems will help Gladewater grow responsibly and provide future leaders with continuity in decision-making.

Looking Ahead to 2025

My leadership style favors facilitation over micromanagement. By fostering an atmosphere of encouragement, innovation, and accountability, we empower Council members, City staff, board members, and volunteers to excel. This approach paves the way for excellence in every project.

We will also strengthen partnerships with Upshur and Gregg Counties. Letters have already been sent requesting assistance for E. Lake, W. Lake, and Shell Camp roads—specific, targeted projects where collaboration maximizes resources and expertise. When every level of government brings its strengths to the table, our community reaps the rewards.

Whether we’re pursuing grants for more infrastructure upgrades, enhancing our quality-of-life spaces, or examining affordable housing options, we remain devoted to building a brighter future for residents and visitors alike. I am deeply thankful for the dedication of my fellow Council members, City Manager Charlie Smith, City Staff, and all those on Team Gladewater. Their passion for our city fuels the progress we see today.

As 2025 unfolds, I invite each of you to join us in this journey. By uniting around shared objectives, maintaining a spirit of collaboration over competition, and embracing the systematic processes that transform ideas into outcomes, we will see Gladewater flourish. Working together, we can continue proving that when we move forward as one, there truly are no limits to what Gladewater can achieve.