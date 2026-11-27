Last week, the City of Gladewater took a key step toward rehabilitating the aging Lake Gladewater Dam as council members officially hired Schaumburg & Polk, Inc. to shepherd the sprawling project for years to come – including total replacement of the spillway.

As several city leaders pointed out, the estimated $1.725 million engineering services agreement with the firm is a positive milestone in the municipality’s years-long relationship with the Tyler-based operation.

According to Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith, SPI has been consulting on the dam for about four years without ever sending the city an invoice for those efforts.

“We haven’t been billed for anything that they’ve done for us,” he emphasized. “I appreciate everything that they’ve done. Anytime anybody has called anyone at SPI, it’s been very productive.”

This month’s council meeting primes a broad program of work for SPI on the city’s behalf. It covers everything from a necessary Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study to applying its results to the existing structure, updating the dam breach analysis, preparing complete engineering design and construction documents through bidding, build, completion and grant closeout.

Per SPI, “The preliminary, planning-level construction cost estimate for this work is $7,000,000+; this figure is very early-stage and will be refined as design progresses.”

It plans for the complete removal and replacement of the weathered and deteriorating spillway along with enhancing the earthen dam toward modern standards.

Likewise, the scope of work covers “installation of permanent embankment seepage-monitoring instrumentation (piezometers); (3) decommissioning of the low flow outlet valve and conduit; (4) downstream slope stabilization; and (5) if determined necessary by the H&H analysis, modification of the auxiliary/emergency spillway, dam crest, and/or freeboard to achieve compliant PMF passage.”

Right now, it’s the planning phase, Smith said, still awaiting about $1 million in federal funding to help cover an initial portion of the costs to address the ‘high hazard’ dam.

Those dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency won’t cover any related build, he noted, but “We have applied for construction money.”

SPI’s commitment will continue through the construction phase. Council member Milton Anderson double-down on the praise for SPI and its proposal.

“I’ve read this thing. I think it’s very good,” he said Nov. 19. “It’ll tell us exactly what we are going to do to repair the dam,” and SPI will guide the city through the entire process.

“I would caution these are very, very early numbers. Realistically it will grow, and it may grow considerably.”

According to SPI’s Andrew Wright – at this point, he’s the local expert on the Lake Gladewater Dam – the firm will estimate construction costs throughout the design process and update them as the timeline progresses.

“This is just to get the contract in place, so when we receive authorization from FEMA,” he said, the project can get underway immediately. SPI will invoice according to the percentage-completion of the project.

It’s a lot to pay for plans, Mayor Brandy Flanagan-Shipp acknowledged, that’s what it takes to get the dam in order.

“We’ve all agreed we’re not kicking the can down the road.”

Fortunately, Smith added, there’s time yet to budget for all the long-term costs.

“It is about the dam, but it’s also about our water source here for our town,” Flanagan-Shipp added. “As we’re talking about new businesses coming in, new homes being built, that requires more water.

“We’re blessed here to have our own water source, but we’ve got to take care of it.”

Anderson’s motion, seconded by multiple council members, was approved unanimously.

“Yall have done us a solid for years,” the mayor told SPI’s representatives, “and we appreciate you.”