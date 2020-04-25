Good News…

No more COVID-19 cases in Gladewater

Gladewater Mayor JD Shipp announced the following:

We would like to provide an update on the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the city limits of Gladewater. All three cases have been updated to RECOVERED. This means that as of today at 8 pm on April 24, 2020, we currently have no confirmed cases within the city limits.

Please keep in mind that the pandemic is not over and that this status could easily change tomorrow. We ask all citizens to continue to do their best to practice social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

We love you Gladewater!