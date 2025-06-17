 Gov. Abbott Signed SB 4, SB 23, & HB 9 into Law as Part of $10B Property Tax Relief Package 

Saves 5.7M Texas Homeowners $484/yr, 2.08M Seniors $907/yr, & all Business BPP 2.5k/yr!

DENTON, TX – Today, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), Senate Bill 23 (SB 23), and House Bill 9 (HB 9), a key part of the 89h Legislature’s $10 billion property tax relief package, into law at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse in Denton, Texas. SB 4, and SB 23 authored by Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) and championed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, along with HB 9, authored by Chairman Morgan Meyer (R-Dallas) and sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Bettencourt. These property tax cuts will deliver meaningful tax relief statewide to homeowners, seniors, and small business owners and will take effect pending voter approval in the November 2025 constitutional amendment election. “Do you think your property taxes are too high? Well, so do I! This is why I am signing three pieces of legislation that will lower those taxes,” said Governor Abbott.

“SB 4 and SB 23 builds on the momentum of the largest property tax cut in U.S. history, a record-breaking $22.7 billion in 2023, with $10 billion more in targeted school exemptions to help millions of Texans, from first-time homebuyers to seniors on fixed incomes.” said Bettencourt. “$484/yr for 5.7 million homeowners and over $907/yr for seniors and the disabled, & HB 9 all businesses w/BPP too will see an annual savings of $2.5k!” He added.

“The Senators and our House colleagues from both sides understand when increased homestead exemption and more compression are combined, Texans receive maximum tax relief benefit.” said Lt. Gov. Patrick in property tax relief press conference. “These bills combined with the historic 2023 $22.7 billion tax cut, homeowners will see a total avg. relief of $1,750 by 2025.”

At a Glance: The Bills Being Signed

SB 4 & SJR 2 – Raises the ISD homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, a 40% increase – in conjunction with SB 1, delivering an average annual savings of $484 for 5.7 million homeowners, with fully state-funded hold-harmless guaranteed for school districts

Raises the ISD homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, a 40% increase – in conjunction with SB 1, delivering an average annual savings of $484 for 5.7 million homeowners, with fully state-funded hold-harmless guaranteed for school districts SB 23 & SUR 85 – Raises the exemption for Texans over 65 and those with disabilities from $10,000 to $60,000, with SB 4’s base exemption, bringing the total exemption to $200,000, saving 2.08 million homeowners an average of $950.87 annually. Creating super majority of seniors paying zero ISD homestead taxes

Raises the exemption for Texans over 65 and those with disabilities from $10,000 to $60,000, with SB 4’s base exemption, bringing the total exemption to $200,000, saving 2.08 million homeowners an average of $950.87 annually. Creating super majority of seniors paying zero ISD homestead taxes HB 9 – Raises the Business Personal Property (BPP) exemption to $125,000, saving small business owners an average of $2,500

“What I would like to echo is the kind of relationship we had in the House with the Senate. Chairman Bettencourt, Lt. Gov. Patrick have been fantastic working partners, from day one of this session it was, how can we get this done? And we got it done!” Rep. Morgan Meyers.

Speaker Dustin Burrows echoed similar sentiments: “No country, no state, no county, or city can tax and spend their way into prosperity, that is why it is so important that we make sure we have a low tax state, the amount of money we have put towards this issue is unprecedented and historic.”

“These three measures will appear on the Nov. 2025 Constitutional Amendment ballot this upcoming election, giving Texas voters the final say on their property tax bill in the fall.” Bettencourt concluded. Expect additional property tax and appraisal reform press releases soon.