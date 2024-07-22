GPD: Gladewater woman murdered in shooting Saturday night

A Gladewater woman was killed Saturday in a fatal shooting on Ferry Street, and a 74-year-old man is charged with murder.

According to a Sunday morning press release from Gladewater Police Department, at approximately 11:16 p.m. July 20, GPD’s emergency dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 220 S. Ferry St. Officers responding to the scene found Sheri Shanell Evans suffering from a gunshot wound.

A resident at the address, “Despite immediate medical assistance provided by Gladewater Fire Department and Christus EMS, Sheri Evans tragically succumbed to her injury at the scene,” GPD Chief Kyle Ready reported.

The residence was secured, and Gladewater’s Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation.

Jonie Mack Bowser, who was present at the residence when officers arrived, was arrested in connection with the incident, taken into custody and subsequently transported to Gregg County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of murder.

“The loss of Sheri Evans is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Ready said. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The Gladewater CID investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information should contact GPD at 903-845-2166 or Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.