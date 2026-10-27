Grassroots effort raises funds, supplies for animal rescue orgs

It’s been a slow year for Treats4Paws, but Christy Riley’s hoping late October turns the corner as she collects assistance for local animal rescues and rehabbers.

Driven by her late son’s love for animals, for the past five years the grassroots organizer has been collecting monetary donations and physical contributions she sends to organizations actively working on behalf of dogs, cats and other four-legged friends.

A group of local pet lovers keep the effort alive, but “It takes a village,” Riley says, and she’s working to grow the population as October 2026 draws to a close.

“It’s cleaning supplies, medical supplies, food, toys,” she said. “It’s everything these groups need to survive.”

DONATE NOW:

● Facebook: Treats4PawsTX

● Treats4Paws Amazon Wish List

Riley limits the solo organizing efforts to October. Granted, the prep work takes a bit longer before the project gets in motion.

“For a month, it’s a lot of hard work,” she said. “All the donations take up three rooms in my house and a motorcycle storage building out back. When it’s good, it’s good and I’m overflowing.”

Frankly speaking, this October’s been more trick than treat.

“I’m not overflowing,” but she’s hardly giving up hope that an end-of-month is on the horizon.

It’s all in memory of her son, Skyler, who died July 4, 2019, at the age of 21.

A Scout in his younger years, “He was always doing the pet donation drives as some of his service projects,” Riley said. “The kid was raised with dogs and cats and cows and bearded dragons. You name it, he had it.

After Skyler’s death, it took Riley a few years to get back into the rhythm of the holidays. Treats4Paws was born out of sweet memories.

“He just loved animals, wanted to love all of them and help all of them.”

Log on to facebook.com/treats4pawstx to dig into the details and find links such as the project’s 2026 Amazon Gift List of items listed by the various beneficiaries.

This year’s list includes Animal Protection League, Hope for Pets, Regard4Life, That Crazy Dog Lady (Vanessa Cogswell), Backwoods Barkers Rescue (Susy Kennedy Rosonke), Kit’s Pup Love Project (Kit Arnett), the Cat’s Meow Rescue, Big Dog Rescue (Karen Castleberry), Wildcatters/Kilgore Colony Cats, Jan C’s Kitties and Rosie the Rehabber.

Physical donations, online deliveries and cash contributions can be dropped off via Treats 4 Paws at 104 Larkspur in White Oak. Digital donations can be made securely through GoFundMe via tinyurl.com/treats4paws.