Great Texas Birding Classic, Great Texas Wildlife Trails Celebrate 30th Anniversary

AUSTIN — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is encouraging all birders and outdoor enthusiasts from across Texas and beyond to join the 30th annual Great Texas Birding Classic, a beloved birdwatching event that celebrates birds, conservation and community.

“Since the Classic started a lot has changed,” says Shelly Plante, nature tourism manager for TPWD. “The competition has expanded statewide to record participation and is no longer just for experts since the new categories appeal to budding naturalists and avid birders alike.”

Registration remains open until April 1 for those wishing to join more than 1,000 birders who will flock to the coast, forests, prairies and mountains of Texas to participate in the nation’s biggest, longest and wildest bird watching tournament. Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or brand new to birding, there’s a place for you in the Birding Classic.

The 30th annual Great Texas Birding Classic runs from April 15-May 15 with teams selecting their specific tournament day. This statewide tournament invites participants to document the different species of birds flying through Texas during the spring migration with proceeds from the event supporting conservation projects throughout the state.

The Birding Classic follows the regions identified by the Great Texas Wildlife Trails, which are also celebrating their 30th Anniversary. TPWD encourages all outdoor enthusiasts as well as Birding Classic participants to check out the interactive regional maps for some of the best wildlife viewing sites in the state. Texas was the first state to create a wildlife trail to make it easier to find great birding and wildlife viewing sites, and now more than 40 other states have trails based on this model.

Competitors can choose from a variety of categories to test their birding skills, participating for as little as half a day to a full week. Participants can form teams and compete in categories such as the Big Sit!, in which birders must remain within a 50-foot-diameter circle to count their birds. Other categories include a sunrise-to-noon competition, youth-only tournaments, a human-powered contest and a tournament category held entirely within Texas State Parks.

“The Birding Classic is a wonderful opportunity for birders and all nature lovers to gather with family and friends,” says Plante. “This is a fun event that anyone, regardless of their age or ability, can enjoy.”

Last year, more than 1,300 people competed in the Birding Classic, sighting 425 out of 677 documented avian species in Texas. The 2025 event attracted a record-breaking 226 teams that competed from Far West Texas and the Panhandle Plains to the Upper Texas Coast in Southeast Texas and the Lower Texas Coast in the Rio Grande Valley. The Birding Classic sported family teams, teams of work colleagues, birding buddies having their spring birding get-away and more.

Registration fees and team sponsorships raise money for birding and habitat conservation, restoration and enhancement grants throughout the state. The funding helps preserve critical bird habitat and supports nature tourism. Last year, the tournament raised $60,000 for conservation grants. Since its inception in 1997, the Great Texas Birding Classic has awarded $1,275,000 in conservation grants.

“It was amazing to see the experienced birders on the team helping novices, by sharing their knowledge, letting them use their equipment and teaching them how to identify certain species,” said Kat Christensen, team member of The Woodlands Township, sponsored by Visit The Woodlands (an Upper Texas Coast Big Sit team). “I am excited to see how this event will shape the birding community in The Woodlands for years to come.”

“On top of all the birds we saw, there was also a mama and baby javelina, desert cottontails and aoudad,” said Cassie Cox, member of team Girl Moss who birded Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site as part of the State Park Tournament. “We all enjoyed getting out of the office and away from our to-do lists.”

To register online and learn more about the tournament, visit www.BirdingClassic.org. This event is made possible by sponsorship and registration fees, donations from event sponsors Toyota and Texas Ornithological Society and awards ceremony sponsor Audubon Texas.

For more information about the Great Texas Birding Classic, view the video news report.

For more information about the Great Texas Wildlife Trails, check out the webpage.