Gregg County District Attorney Watson Will Not Seek Re-Election

Tom Watson announced today that he would not run for a second term as Gregg County
Criminal District Attorney.
“After much thought and prayer,” said Watson, “I have decided I will not seek re-election
as District Attorney. However, I am making this announcement now to give potential
candidates time to organize their campaigns.
“When I ran for DA in 2018 with the backing of law enforcement, I made a promise to fill the
need for decisive leadership and aggressive prosecution. I am proud to say that I kept that
promise.
“In my first year, we increased criminal prosecutions in Gregg County, exceeding the numbers
of the previous administration. Then came the pandemic. COVID-19 protocols halted jury trials.
The intervening months have been challenging, pressure-filled, and compromising.
“The resulting stress has not been good for my health or my family’s health. And nothing in my
life comes before my family – except God. So, yes, I will finish my term as promised, but I will
not run again. Guess I’m a cop at heart, not a politician.”
“In closing,” said Watson, “I wish to thank my supporters and all law enforcement, my brothers
and sisters in blue. I’m grateful for their support these past three years and during the balance of
my term in office. After that, I plan to return to private practice.”
Watson shared his decision privately with DA prosecutors and staff. He also made personal calls
to the Sheriff and the Chiefs of Gregg County law enforcement agencies informing them of his
decision. His term ends December 31, 2022.
