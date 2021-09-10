Gregg County District Attorney Watson Will Not Seek Re-Election

Tom Watson announced today that he would not run for a second term as Gregg County

Criminal District Attorney.

“After much thought and prayer,” said Watson, “I have decided I will not seek re-election

as District Attorney. However, I am making this announcement now to give potential

candidates time to organize their campaigns.

“When I ran for DA in 2018 with the backing of law enforcement, I made a promise to fill the

need for decisive leadership and aggressive prosecution. I am proud to say that I kept that

promise.

“In my first year, we increased criminal prosecutions in Gregg County, exceeding the numbers

of the previous administration. Then came the pandemic. COVID-19 protocols halted jury trials.

The intervening months have been challenging, pressure-filled, and compromising.

“The resulting stress has not been good for my health or my family’s health. And nothing in my

life comes before my family – except God. So, yes, I will finish my term as promised, but I will

not run again. Guess I’m a cop at heart, not a politician.”

“In closing,” said Watson, “I wish to thank my supporters and all law enforcement, my brothers

and sisters in blue. I’m grateful for their support these past three years and during the balance of

my term in office. After that, I plan to return to private practice.”

Watson shared his decision privately with DA prosecutors and staff. He also made personal calls

to the Sheriff and the Chiefs of Gregg County law enforcement agencies informing them of his

decision. His term ends December 31, 2022.