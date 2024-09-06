Gregg County Fair celebrates Diamond Anniversary

The 2024 Gregg County Fair will run Sept. 6-14 and will be celebrating its Diamond Anniversary.

The Gregg County Fair, located at 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview, began in 1949 as a venture started by the Jaycee chapter in the area. Since its inception, the fair has brought in vendors, families, and anyone interested in a fun time from all over Gregg County and the surrounding areas. The Gregg County Fair is home to plenty of different attractions, including rides, shopping, local artisans’ wares, petting zoos and more. The fair provides something for everyone .

Each day of the Gregg County Fair brings something new to enjoy. New bands, new contests and new pricing deals for your armbands! We also have a family day at the fair where there’s buy one get one free on gate admission. Check out the schedule for full details about the different days!

Gate admission prices are: General Admission: $6/person; Children 3 & Under: FREE; Senior Citizens (60+): FREE; Military and family: FREE (with ID; Ride armbands available daily; and Ride coupons available daily.

See the daily entertainment schedule below: