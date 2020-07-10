Gregg County jury duty canceled

According to Trey Hattaway, Gregg County District Clerk, starting June 1, the Supreme Court of Texas and the Office of Court Administration gave the courts permission to resume limited jury trials as long as the trial plan that included safety and health measures for the parties and potential jurors including proper social distancing. Gregg County Courts prepared a trial plan that met this criteria and planned to resume jury trials on Monday, July 20.

However, after the recent increase in COVID-19 cases here in Gregg County and after consultation with County health officials, the decision has been made to cancel jury duty for Monday, July 20.

Any citizen that has received a summons, will not have to report.