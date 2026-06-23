Gregg County’s free summer trash event welcomes drop-offs Saturday

Another no-cost trash day is set for June 27 as the Gregg County Clean-Up runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all four precinct barns.

There’s a limit of two loads per person Saturday, and the event will close early if the trash containers fill up ahead of the scheduled closing.

The county’s four precincts will accept household trash, unwanted and old appliances, bulk items and up to two tires (20-inches or smaller) per person. “Absolutely no freon” is permitted, and the collectors cannot take televisions, computers, propane tanks, electronics, paint, batteries, burn barrels or chemicals.

“Absolutely ‘No Dumping’ outside the precinct gates,” officials warned: “It can be considered illegal dumping and result in a $500 fine!”

For more information, call 903-236-8444 Monday through Friday or contact the local precinct – for Gladewater and White Oak, that’s Precinct 3, available Monday to Thursday at 903-759-8962.

Gregg County’s collection locations are the Precinct 1 Barn (1179 FM 449 in Longview), Precinct 2 Barn (3313 Pine Tree Rd. in Longview), Precinct 3 Barn (617 4 FM 2206, Harrison Road, in Longview) and the Precinct 4 Barn (710 West MLK Blvd. in Kilgore).

The next clean-up event is set for Oct. 24.