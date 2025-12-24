Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good ride!

Truman Smith Toy Run rolls again, bigger and happier with each year

The ride was most definitely good, once again, as a two-wheeled caravan of big-hearted bikers roared into Gladewater to drop off a sleigh-full of gifts at the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center.

Unsurprisingly, the annual gesture by the men and women of Outlaws Longview Bar plucked heartstrings online, with tens of thousands of social media viewers tuning in to see twin columns of chrome and leather rolling down Highway 80 at the most wonderful time of the year. See the video via tinyurl.com/2025toyrun

We at the Mirror saved the story for today’s issue because, well, we hope it warms your heart at Christmas as much as it did ours Dec. 13.

“It’s awesome,” said Brenda Kluttz, grateful mother of 40-year-old Jordan Gafford, who’s spent the past 27 years of his life at the Truman Smith Center.

This year marked the riders’ 33rd annual trek from Longview to Gladewater, welcomed with happy tears from parents and caregivers alike alongside big smiles and excitement from the kids and adults in care.

“These people are so kind every year,” Kluttz said, gleeful as Santa, the Grinch and long-bearded, helmeted elves brought the Christmas spirit to the center with thunderous noise and tender greetings. Kluttz, looking toward her son and his fellows in their wheelchairs, was grateful for the gesture: “They get to be normal when this happens every year.”

Linda Ramirez was all smiles, too, as her son, 37-year-old Bryan Carroll, also got warm attention from the visitors. Bryan’s been in care at the facility for 28 years alongside Jordan.

It’s pretty common to see the center’s staff moved to tears alongside the parents, Ramirez said.

“You can see how well they take care of them. This is place is very special, like no other,” she added. Thanking the happy horde of gift-givers, “It’s just a true blessing, year after year.

“They love listening to the revving of the motorcycles.”

Outlaws owner and toy run lead organizer Lynn Kelly, clad in red with white fur trim, bubbled over with excitement as her merry band reached the venue. She gripped facility director Rhonda Rolen-Welch in an ecstatic embrace as the riders formed two lines to unload their trailer full of gifts.

“Thank you, everyone that came today,” Kelly shouted over the din of excited voices of scores of men and women who made the annual trek. In addition to the pile of presents, she handed Rolen-Welch a white envelope: “We all pitched in and we got the kids one of those big, big ball pits. It’ll be here in January.”

Truman W. Smith Activity Director Cassandra Hall received a warm embrace, too, for her efforts in coordinating the facility’s Angel Tree.

“It was a team effort,” she insisted.

“It was incredible,” Rolen-Welch added.

It’s all about giving the medically-fragile “kids” – youngsters and adult patients, as well – the very best Christmas possible.

“I can tell you this, I feel like this was our most successful toy run. I really do, between gifts, people, bikes,” Kelly said. “We had a lot of people supporting the toy run this year. We’re hoping every year we’re going to make it bigger.”

And what does it mean to the riders?

“Everything. More than people realize. They jump out and really do it.”