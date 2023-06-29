Gladewater’s Happy 247th Birthday America event and fireworks show is set for 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Lake Gladewater.
A Sky Dive Team will drop in at 6 p.m. followed by DJ Randy and games at 7 p.m.
As always, the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce event is co-hosted with the City of Gladewater and Austin Bank is once again sponsoring the Boat Parade at 8 p.m. and the 2023 fireworks finale at 9 p.m. is sponsored this year by Equipment Parade.
“We’re supposed to have a really great end because we’re celebrating 150 years,” said Lois Reed, chamber manager and chairman of the board.
There will be some minor street closures during the event – Pinecrest Street and Woodbine Street will be on-way. There will be no parking on either street after barricades are put in place early in the day.
Happy Independence Day 2023
