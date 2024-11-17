‘Heroes have stepped up’ | Communities honor local veterans

Lt. David Applewhite brought two important documents to his Veterans Day podium Nov. 11 – a Bible and the United States Constitution.

“In times past, a copy of the New Testament was given to every enlistee in the armed forces,” Applewhite told those gathered for the Gladewater Former Students’ Associations annual salute to service members. “This one was given by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941. The opening page reads as follows: ‘Today we celebrate the ending of the great war.’ November 11, 1918, at 11 AM.

According to Applewhite, “We also celebrate all of the soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and the Coast Guard men and women who helped ensure the freedom we have today. We have had many wars from the Civil War, Spanish American War, WW2, Korea, Vietnam, and the war on terror. Heroes have stepped up to the call to defend us from foreign and domestic tyranny.”

Monday’s Veterans Day Luncheon was, as ever, complimentary for those who served and those who serve today. Between veterans, their spouses, GFSA members and other attendees, about 100 people filled the hosts’ Hendricks Street community building for the annual commemoration.

GFSA President Danny Sorrells opened the event and made a special effort to express ‘thanks’ to the gathered veterans’ parents, particularly their mothers, as well as their spouses.

“It is an honor to do this for you today,” Sorrells told the vets in attendance. “It’s a little bit of the way we give back.”

Gladewater ISD Trustee Garth Cockerell applauded the GHS Choir Students and Director Darren Richardson for attending the luncheon to perform patriotic selections, included an armed forces medley.

“These young people will one day be former students,” Cockerell added, charging the teens to continue honoring veterans throughout their lives: “One day it will be up to you to continue what’s going on here.”

Though he did not serve, “I was always grateful for those who were protecting me. This country holds a real debt of gratitude for those who have served.”

In addition to lunch prepared by Bryan Kelly and served by GFSA volunteers, followed by music and a door prize drawing, Marine Corps veteran Leon Watson led the day’s annual POW/MIA Observance.

“Those of us who have served on overseas shores in many lands can testify to the fact that our great nation is the best in the world,” Applewhite reminded the crowd. “Let us not forget those whose future had been taken away through their struggle for democracy.

“They are the true heroes.”

The United States of America is no stranger to turmoil, Applewhite said, but amid today’s unrest he takes a measure of peace from Roosevelt’s inaugural address:

“This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself—nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”

Veterans have defended this nation’s democratic privilege, Applewhite said.

“This nation was founded under Godly principles by Godly men,” he added, clutching his Bible.

“For us to prosper and continue with our democracy, we must turn back to God and follow His will for our nation. We must pray, as we have never prayed before, believing in our heart what we pray for.

“Thank you today for this privilege and opportunity to speak to this grand crowd, patriot citizens who value our freedom.

“Make no mistake, you are Homeland Security. I salute you all.”