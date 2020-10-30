Hiring Red, White, and You! Texas Statewide Veterans Job Fair Set for Nov. 5

Gladewater Mirror Staff
Local
WHAT:

Hiring Red, White and You! Statewide Veterans’ Job Fair

WHO:

TWC, Workforce Development Centers, Employers and Veterans Job Seekers

WHEN:

All Day, November 5, 2020

WHERE:

Virtually at various locations (Contact Local Workforce Development Boards)

