Inaugural GHS alumni soup showdown set for Feb. 10

Soup always tastes better in cold weather, so cross your fingers there’ll be a chilly forecast next month as Gladewater High School alumni put their best recipes to the test.

Gladewater Former Students’ Association’s first Soup-er Stew Cookoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, at the GFSA building at 2509 Hendricks St.

“Teams from different GHS Alumni Classes will prepare their favorite soup or stew,” organizers announced, “and we will vote to see who has the best.”

In addition to the competition fare, GFSA will provided cornbread, crackers, tea and water.

A fundraising event, tickets are $10 per person. To reserve a seat, contact Bryan Kelly (903-780-1375 or bryan@dqtyler.com) or Peggy Whiteman (307-216-0517 or joe_peggy@hotmail.com). GFSA board members and associates also have tickets to sell.

Five class-teams are signed up, the organizers announced, so there will be plenty of soup and stew available to enjoy.