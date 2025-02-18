Incumbent withdraws, two Gladewater council races remain

Days after final filing finished for local office, one of Gladewater’s incumbents withdrew Feb. 18, leaving two council seats in contention May 3.

Initially, there were three contested races for four spots on the Spring 2025 ballot for Gladewater City Council. Incumbent Rocky Hawkins ended his re-election bid after press time Tuesday, informing City Clerk Judy Van Houten mid-morning and citing personal reasons.

Candidate Milton Anderson was the first to file a challenge this season and is set to claim the Place 6 seat in late May.

The City of Gladewater is the sole local entity that will be holding an election this season, with two races still on the ticket. Only incumbents and uncontested candidates are on the ballots at Gladewater ISD, the City of White Oak and White Oak ISD — their respective leadership will be officially canceling their early May election activities in the weeks ahead.

Out of four seats up-for-grabs on the dais at Gladewater City Hall this rotation, incumbent Kevin Clark (Place 7) was the only council member who did not draw a challenge this season from a local political newcomer.

Still ahead for Place 4, incumbent Teddy Sorrells will face contender William Blackmon. Mayor Pro Tem Sonny Anderson, the Place 5 incumbent, drew final challenger Mark McGinnis on the last filing day, Feb. 14.

Election Day is the first Saturday in May. Early voting begins Tuesday, April 22, and residents have until April 3 to register to vote or renew their paperwork, if necessary.

At Gladewater ISD, incumbents Ross Morgan (Place 1), Rickie Blackmon (2) and Garth Cockerell (3) all filed for re-election unchallenged for their next three-year terms.

Likewise at the City of White Oak, Joe Stephens (Place 2) and Thomas Cash (3) are uncontested for their next terms. In Place 1, Denny Kienzle will walk into his first full term on the dais after an initial appointment to the spot.

There’s one change at White Oak ISD as Dr. David Ummel returns to the board uncontested but this time in the Place 1 seat as trustee David Carr did not seek re-election. Jessica Hughes, too, was unchallenged in her re-election bid and will begin a new three-year term.