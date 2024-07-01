Independence Day celebrated locally July 3 at Lake Gladewater

July Fourth is a day of celebration across the United States. The Fourth of July commemorates American independence and millions of people throughout the country celebrate the day with family and friends.

Communities host their own celebrations on July Fourth and Gladewater plans to get a jump on all the festivities as it celebrates Independence Day on July 3rd at Lake Gladewater.

Food trucks will on Lakeshore Drive from 5-10 p.m. and the annual boat parade hosted by Austin Bank will be at 8 p.m. in front of the boat ramps and docks. The grand finale – the fireworks display – will begin at dark.

Paid parking will be available for $5/vehicle, while free parking will be available around the swimming area. Please observe all designated restricted areas, which need to be kept clear for emergency vehicles.

Gilmer’s annual Independence Day fireworks and air show is also set for July 3rd at the Yamboree Event Center. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with the air show scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks show at 9:15. Admission is free.

While some celebrations like Gladewater’s and Gilmer’s are community based, others are must-see events for any patriot. The following are some of the more noteworthy Fourth of July celebrations that will entertain millions in person or on television this year.

• Washington, D.C.: It should come as no surprise that the capital of the United States hosts an especially awe-inspiring Fourth of July celebration. In addition to a concert featuring well-known musical acts on the National Mall, the festivities in the nation’s capital are marked by a fireworks extravaganza that will impress anyone seeking a unique way to celebrate the holiday.

• Boston: Estimates suggest roughly half a million individuals take in the Fourth of July festivities in Boston. A hotbed of patriotism during the American Revolutionary War, Boston embraces that spirit each July with a celebration on the city’s Charles River. The Boston celebration spans two days and includes a popular performance by the Boston Pops.

• Philadelphia: Another city with deep ties to the American Revolutionary War, Philadelphia celebrates the nation’s independence against the backdrop of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which is one of the city’s more notable and recognizable buildings. Individuals along both sides of the Delaware River can view the impressive fireworks display.

• New York, NY: Perhaps no Fourth of July fireworks celebration is as well-known as the one hosted by the Big Apple. Typically taking place on the East River, the New York City fireworks display can be viewed from various points throughout the city. Individuals looking for a unique way to take in the show can book a spot on a boat sailing in New York harbor.

There’s no shortage of Fourth of July celebrations. In addition to these noteworthy spots to celebrate American independence, the cities of Portland, Ore.; Chicago; San Antonio, Tex.; and Atlantic City, N.J. host their own unique celebrations.