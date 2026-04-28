Investigators arrest Gladewater man after discovery of tranche of child abuse images

A 62-year-old Gladewater man was arrested in March after a multi-agency investigation tied him to more than 300 sexually explicit photos and videos depicting children.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed March 25 in Gregg County’s 124th District Court, David Lee Blalock Jr. possessed a variety of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in online storage.

Per the affidavit from Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tyler Myers, on Dec. 15, 2025, the North Texas ICAC Task Force received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children tied to CSAM being uploaded and reported through Google, LLC. Investigators linked the tip to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Internet Proxy (IP) addresses that ultimately led to Gmail accounts and other identifying information for Blalock.

Subpoenas and search warrants to Optimum, Frontier, Verizon Cellular and Google revealed explicit imagery of children being abused. Some were tracked to various websites.

Blalock was arrested March 28 and booked into Gregg County Jail. The Phillip Springs Road resident remains incarcerated on a $400,000 bond.